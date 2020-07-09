Not every retiree upset with Armed Forces Retirement Home restrictions

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Not all of the veterans living at the Armed Forces Retirement Home are unhappy with the COVID-19 lockdown.
WLOX recently shared the story of several veterans frustrated the Department of Defense hasn’t eased or adjusted restrictions on residents since March.
On Thursday, we heard from an AFRH resident pleased the policy is in place.
Army veteran Pat Smith said he appreciates the fact that some of his fellow veterans at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport feel trapped by the Department of Defense policy, but he does not think letting them leave the campus is a good idea.
“Yeah, we’re independent, but many of our independent residents have problems, health-wise,” he said.
Smith had heart surgery two months ago, and at age 73, feels he is more vulnerable to become sick if he were exposed to coronavirus. He thinks that allowing residents to leave the campus would put everybody at risk.
“I don’t think there really is a way to do that without creating some exposure,” he said.
An AFRH spokesman previously told WLOX that they stand by their policy, which is “in direct alignment with guidelines from the CDC,” and that gives Smith comfort.
“We’re being protected. I appreciate the protection, and I think many more of us do, and although we’d love to be outside, we know it’s not reality at this point,” Smith said.
