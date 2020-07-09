Moss Point residents react well to mask mandate

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Moss Point may be providing a preview for what’s to come for the rest of Jackson County alongside Harrison County and 11 others in the state.
Moss Point’s mask mandate went in to effect Thursday for all publicly accessible buildings in the city. That includes stores, restaurants, bars, churches and gas stations.
At Burnham Drugs in downtown Moss Point, employees and customers are masked up. They said it’s not necessarily because they have to, but because they want to.
Yolanda Donald came in Thursday to pick up a prescription for her ailing husband and said she has no problem with wearing a mask indoors, especially during these COVID-dominated times.
“Yeah, I think it’s a good idea that everybody wears a mask, especially when you’ve got sick people in your home, and when you go out in public and you bring the germs back to them, I don’t think it’s a good idea because they could get sick,” Donald said.
She’s not alone with that thought process.
“I want to first commend the mayor for taking proactive measures to kind of control the spike that we’re seeing here. As you know, Moss Point was a hotspot in the early stages of the pandemic. Adding a mask mandate here in Moss Point simply makes sense,” said Rep Jeramey Anderson.
While Moss Point’s city-wide mask mandate went into effect Thursday, Anderson is asking Gov. Tate Reeves to make it a statewide rule to wear masks indoors, all to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Anderson has reached out to Reeves now for the fourth straight day, the latest coming in the form of this letter.
“The three months of lockdown as we all remember were just brutal for us as a community and as a state, so the alternative to that is to create an environment to be proactive and prevent us having to go back to the lockdown,” Anderson said. “About 21 other states have already issued statewide mandates to wear masks in public where social distancing, or as I call it, physical distancing, is not possible.”
For Yolanda Donald and others, it's sage advice.
“Everybody just take the precautions and wear a mask, and do what you gotta do,” she said.
Violators of the mask mandate in Moss Point can be fined up to $500.
