Man dies after being shot by Pascagoula officer, says police chief

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - An investigation is underway after a man died as the result of an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in Pascagoula.
Officers were responding to a call of a person who was suicidal at 8:16 p.m. on Newman Street when the shooting happened, said Police Chief Matt Chapman.
Officers tried to de-escalate the situation, which involved a man who was armed with a knife. After several commands to put down the weapon, the man began approaching officers, said authorities. The Pascagoula officer - who has not been identified - fired his weapon.
Acadian Ambulance was called to the scene, where the man was then pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, is investigating the shooting. An investigation is standard procedure any time an officer’s weapon is discharged.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.