The ‘MAC Series’ invades the Coast Saturday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This Saturday, live boxing is back inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum as Bigger Than Life Entertainment presents The MAC Series, aka ‘Making A Champion'.
From super featherweight to cruiserweight, there will be two world title matches on hand for the WBL Cruiserweight and WBA Middleweight Championships, broadcasting live on the CBS Sports Network at 9 p.m. CST from Biloxi! The undercard will be streamed live on fite.tv at 7 p.m. CST.
Bigger Than Life Entertainment CEO, E. Jay Mathews, not only wants to put on a great event, but also wants to show unity in this time of social unrest across the country.
“Mississippi has been getting a bad rap for a very long time. With the state flag coming down a week ago, Bigger Than Life Entertainment being a black-owned company, we decided to come here, be in Mississippi, and show unification between African Americans and everyone else. Hopefully we can come down here and do something real positive for the people and the fans around the world that are going to be watching live on CBS.”
Tickets for the event are selling between 20 and 50 dollars, depending on seating arrangements. For more information on this weekend’s event, go to https://www.mscoastcoliseum.com/events/2020/making-a-champion .
