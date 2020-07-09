Less rainy. Might mean hotter temperatures.

The rain threat shifts mainly east of South Mississippi today. So, expect a less wet and possibly hotter pattern. Highs will be in the 90s and we’ll see heat index climbing into the 105 to 110 range over the next few days which will pretty intense and possibly dangerous. In the tropics, low pressure offshore of North Carolina will likely become a depression or storm either today or tomorrow. There are no tropical threats to South Mississippi and the National Hurricane Center is not tracking any disturbances in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic for tropical development. However, there is unsettled weather near the Equator between Africa and South America which may need to be watched in the coming days. Hurricane season peaks two months from now in early September.