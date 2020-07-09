Ivy League Cancels Fall Sports

Nashua, NH (WLOX) - While the SEC and the other Power 5 conferences wait until mid-July to make a decision about college football and the rest of fall sports, the Ivy League wasted no time.
Wednesday afternoon the League announced that they will not be playing fall sports and will reconsider returning to play January 2021.
The Ivy League become the first division one conference to cancel their fall sports season due to COVID-19. According to the conference's executive director, Robin Harris, the decision came down to campus policies. After reviewing travel restrictions, limitations on group gatherings, and social distancing guidelines from the CDC, all eight schools concluded that having competition this fall was unrealistic.
With that said, student-athletes will be allowed to practice on campus. A decision has not been made about winter or spring Ivy sports or whether fall sports could be played in the spring of 2021.
Many may remember back on March 10th, the League decided to cancel their men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus. 48 hours later, the sports world shutdown.
