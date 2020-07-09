IMMS among hundreds of South Mississippi businesses helped by PPP loans

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Things are looking and sounding better, but the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, like many businesses, took a hit during the pandemic.
“Our facility was completely closed,” said IMMS director Moby Solangi. “We had no guests. We had no income. So, we’ve had a tremendous loss of business in the last few months.”
Unlike many other businesses, a full staff was essential.
The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies couldn’t just turn out the lights and go home during this pandemic. So, this PPP money not only was important to save employees, it helped save lives of the marine animals under their care.
“We had animals - the dolphins, the sea lions and animals to take care of,” Solangi said. “We needed staff, we needed food, we needed electricity.”
He wouldn’t specify how much money was received, but his institute was listed in the $350,000-$1 million category.
Even then, he said it wasn’t enough. He said the difference is made up through donations and grants.
“We’ve been blessed. I mean, in the big scheme of things, we’re going to survive,” Solangi said. “We’re going to be just fine, but we’re going to take a hit.”
PPP loans helped businesses retain nearly 48,000 employees in Mississippi during the pandemic.
About 500 companies in South Mississippi received between $150,000 and $10 million to help retain more than 25,000 employees.
Jenna Bordages is the reptile keeper at IMMS, and, like the 40 employees here, she never missed a beat while all the other public attractions were closed.
“It’s definitely day-to-day work,” she said. “You can’t take any days off. Someone has to be here every single day, and we’re lucky we got to be able to do that.”
Visitors like Stephen Wyatt and his family said PPP saved a precious place and avoided a catastrophe.
“It’s not something you want to think about,” he said. “So, it’s great that it didn’t happen and that the wonderful animals were able to stay healthy and happy and be attended to as they require.”
