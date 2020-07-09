Gov. Reeves announces restrictions in Harrison, Jackson counties due to COVID case rate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - As more than 700 new cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide on Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced he was putting tighter restrictions on 13 counties that have recently seen a higher number of cases.
Harrison and Jackson counties in South Mississipi are part of those 13 counties.
Part of these tighter restrictions includes mandating masks be worn in public gatherings and shopping environments.
Gatherings will also be limited to the size of 10 people indoors or 20 people outdoors.
The 13 counties were selected because they reported more than 200 new cases at some point in the last 14 days. The full list of counties includes Hinds, DeSoto, Madison, Harrison, Rankin, Jackson, Washington, Sunflower, Grenada, Claiborne, Jefferson, Wayne and Quitman.
These new restrictions will go into effect July 13.
