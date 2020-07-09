Google Operations Center to open in Mississippi

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Google is placing its first U.S. Operations Center in Mississippi.
The center is expected to open in Summer 2021, with a new 60,000-square foot facility on Airways Boulevard.
The operations center will provide customer and operation support to Google customers.
“I am truly honored and excited that Google has chosen to open their new operations in Mississippi,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. “This is a true testament to our skilled workforce and the increasing economic strength of our great state. Mississippi and the Southaven community welcome Google with open arms, and we look forward to growing this partnership and creating opportunities for success for years to come.”
The company plans to hire 100 employees by the end of the year, with a temporary office in Memphis while the site is under construction.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.