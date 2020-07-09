Coronavirus test with false positives not used by MS Department of Health

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular Coronavirus test that has turned up false positive results has not been used by the Mississippi Department of Health.
On Wednesday, we told you about a warning from the FDA about a common nasal swab test made by Becton Dickinson that was providing false positive results at an error rate of 3 percent.
3 On Your Side asked the Department of Health if they have used the “B-D Max System Covid-19 Diagnostic Test” in Mississippi.
A spokesperson says, according to their lab director, the Mississippi Department of Health has not used that test in any capacity.
The test was given an emergency authorization from the FDA on April 8.
