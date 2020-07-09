Casinos adapting to face mask requirement

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - More and more businesses and government entities are requiring the use of face masks to fight COVID-19.
One week ago, Mississippi casinos were ordered to mandate the use of face coverings by all visitors. The casino properties and guests appear to be accepting the requirement.
Based on guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health, the Mississippi Gaming Commission ordered that all people in an indoor area of a casino property shall be required to wear a mask covering the face and nose.
As face coverings become a requirement in more and more situations, most people felt it was a matter of time before casinos adopted the policy, and so far so good.
“For the most part, everyone understands. You’re always going to have a few who don’t want to wear a mask, and that’s their choice,” said Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas. “We always have to remind people because some will tell you that’s their constitutional right. Well, this is a private business, and we have the right to tell you no entrance without a mask. Overall people have been very appreciative and very understanding.”
Guests can remove masks temporarily while eating or drinking or when asked by casino staff for identifications. Pappas visits the gaming floor to make sure employees and patrons are in compliance.
Most of the science today indicates face coverings go a long way toward stopping the spread of the virus. Casino guests appear to be taking the face mask rule in stride.
“It keeps people from their coughing or sneezing and the germs traveling from them. I think masks are very important to wear,” said casino guest Carolyn Harris.
“I think it’s something we all have to deal with until this is over with. In order for us to get out, we have to comply,” according to casino patron Walter Hight.
Patrons not following the rule are warned and told if they continue to disregard the mandate they will be asked to leave the property.
