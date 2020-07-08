Which South Miss. businesses received PPP loans

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New numbers released detail how many business owners in Mississippi got money from the Paycheck Protection Program, including the names of companies that received larger loans.
The SBA’s list divides the PPP loan recipients into two categories: companies that received more than $150,000 and companies that received less than that. Breaking down those categories, 3,890 companies got between $150,000 and $10 million to help keep employees on the payroll, with about 500 of those companies and 25,257 employees in South Mississippi.
The SBA did not release the names of the businesses that received less than $150,000. We found out about 42,000 companies statewide, including 5,000 in South Mississippi with 22,667 employees, fall into this category. Overall, PPP loans helped businesses retain nearly 48,000 employees in our state.
Below is a list of South Mississippi business that received PPP loans broken down by the amount of the loan:
$5-10 MILLION
- Staff Pro, LLC in Gulfport
- Jindal Tubular USA, LCC in Bay St. Louis
$2-5 MILLION
- RPM Pizza Midwest, LLC in Gulfport
- United States Marine, Inc. in Gulfport
- Coastal Family Health Center in Biloxi
- Carco Real Estate Services LLC in Biloxi
- Coast Electric Power Association in Kiln
- Floore Industrial Contractors Inc. in Moss Point
- Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists, LLC in Ocean Springs
- $1-2 MILLION
- Goodwill Industries of South Mississippi, Inc. in Gulfport
- King Sun, LLC in Gulfport
- Allen Automotive, Inc. in Gulfport
- Blacklidge Emulsions, Inc in Gulfport
- F.E.B. Distributing Company, Inc in Gulfport
- John Fayard Moving & Warehousing, LLC in Gulfport
- Kare-in-home Health Services, Inc. in Gulfport
- Michael L. Shular in Gulfport
- Mitchell Beverage Gulf Coast, LLC in Gulfport
- RPM Pizza Baton Rouge, LLC in Gulfport
- RPM Pizza Greater New Orleans, LLC in Gulfport
- RPM Pizza-NOLA, LLC in Gulfport
- Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District, Inc. in Gulfport
- TTT Pizza, LLC in Gulfport
- Turan Foley Motors, Inc. in Gulfport
- Weaver Electric, Inc in Gulfport
- Nvision Solutions, Inc. in Diamondhead
- Swetman Security Services, Inc in Biloxi
- Biloxi Lodging, LLC in Biloxi
- Broussard Plumbing Inc. in Biloxi
- Coastal Industrial Contractors, Inc in Biloxi
- Air Masters Mechanical, Inc. in Gautier
- Singing River Mental Health/Mental Retardation Services in Gautier
- Baber’s Inc in Moss Point
- Crosspoint Capital, LLC in Ocean Springs
- Nexus Therapy Management LLC in Ocean Springs
- Sunrise Network Solutions, Inc. in Ocean Springs
- Superior Optical Labs, Inc. in Ocean Springs
- C.A. Jones, Inc. in Pascagoula
- M & W and Associates, Inc. in Pascagoula
- Mississippi Security Police, Inc. in Pascagoula
- Big Level Trucking Inc in Wiggins
$350,000 - $1 MILLION
- Advanced Auto Service, Inc. in Gulfport
- Covington Civil & Environmental, LLC in Gulfport
- Dukes, Dukes, Keating & Faneca, P.A. in Gulfport
- Elliott Homes, LLC in Gulfport
- Excell Operating, Inc. in Gulfport
- Gulf South Surgery Center LLC in Gulfport
- Gulfport Obstetrical And Gynecological Clinic, P.A. in Gulfport
- Habitat For Humanity Of The Mississippi Gulf Coast, Inc. in Gulfport
- Woman’s Clinic Of Gulfport, P.A. in Gulfport
- Alexander, Van Loon, Sloan, Levens & Favre, PLLC in Gulfport
- Allen Beverages Incorporated in Gulfport
- Associated Food Equipment & Supplies, Inc. in Gulfport
- Butch Oustalet Inc. in Gulfport
- Cathedral School in Gulfport
- CCSL Biloxi, LLC in Gulfport
- Coastal Marine Equipment, Inc. in Gulfport
- Design Precast & Pipe Inc. in Gulfport
- DNA Underground LLC in Gulfport
- Global Financial Aid Services, Inc. in Gulfport
- Goldin Metals, Inc. in Gulfport
- Gulf Coast Restaurant Group, Inc. in Gulfport
- Institute For Marine Mammal Studies, Inc. in Gulfport
- KIH Management, LLC in Gulfport
- Lakeview Corporation in Gulfport
- Lakeview Healthcare Inc. in Gulfport
- Landmark Contracting Inc. in Gulfport
- Metal Tech Inc. in Gulfport
- Millerco Inc. in Gulfport
- Mississippi Goodworks, Inc. in Gulfport
- National Truck Funding LLC in Gulfport
- Necaise Brothers Construction Co., Inc. in Gulfport
- Phillips Building Supply of Gulfport
- Ray C. Weaver Mechanical Contractors, Inc. in Gulfport
- Redd Pest Control of Gulfport
- Renaissance Community Loan Fund, Inc. in Gulfport
- RPM Pizza Acadiana, LLC in Gulfport
- RPM Pizza Central Ms, LLC in Gulfport
- RPM Pizza Northwest Louisiana, LLC in Gulfport
- Solid Rock Ministries in Gulfport
- Solid Rock Our Church Pentecostal Inc. in Gulfport
- Southeast Auto Employment Service Inc. in Gulfport
- Speciality Machine Works, Inc. in Gulfport
- Tellus Staffing, LLC in Gulfport
- W. C. Fore Trucking, Inc. in Gulfport
- Leakesville Rehabilitation And Nursing Center, Inc. in Gulfport
- Davis Crump, P.C. in Gulfport
- Brown, Mitchell & Alexander, Inc. in Gulfport
- Centennial Plaza, LLC in Gulfport
- Coastal Ear Nose Throat Head & Neck Surgery, PLLC in Gulfport
- Mandal’s, Inc. in Gulfport
- Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport
- Dunbar Village L.P. in Bay St. Louis
- St. Stanislaus College in Bay St. Louis
- Diamondhead Country Club & Property Owners Association
- Gulf Coast Produce Distributor in Biloxi
- Gulf Pride Enterprises Inc. in Biloxi
- Half Shell Oyster House Biloxi, LLC in Biloxi
- Hobbs Construction Of MS LLC in Biloxi
- M & M Processing LLC in Biloxi
- Machado-Patano, PLLC in Biloxi
- Mary Mahoney’s, Inc. in Biloxi
- Mcelroy’s Harbor House Restaurant in Biloxi
- Medical Analysis LLC in Biloxi
- Orocon Construction, LLC in Biloxi
- Page, Mannino, Peresich & Mcdermott PLLC in Biloxi
- Praetorian Health Services, LLC in Biloxi
- Knight-Abbey Commercial Printers in Biloxi
- Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi
- The Reef Biloxi LLC
- Aladdin Construction Company, Inc. in Biloxi
- Cable Man, Inc. in Biloxi
- Cedar Lake Christian Assembly in Biloxi
- D.N.P. Inc. in Biloxi
- Eley Guild Hardy Architects, PA in Biloxi
- Holden Earth Moving & Construction Company in Biloxi
- LLI, LLC in Biloxi
- Piltz, Williams, Larosa & Co. in Biloxi
- St. Patrick Catholic High School in Biloxi
- Astro Ford Of Mississippi, Inc. in D’Iberville
- Bayside Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Inc. in D’Iberville
- C F Gollott + Son Seafood Inc. in D’Iberville
- Caffey, Inc. in D’Iberville
- Greenbriar Nursing Center, Inc. in D’Iberville
- Gulf Coast Automotive Group, LLC in D’Iberville
- Holmes Motors, Inc. in D’Iberville
- Mandal Automotive Group, Inc. in D’Iberville
- Fosters Air Conditioning & Heating, Inc. in Gautier
- Gulf Breeze Landscaping, LLC in Gautier
- Jerry Lee’s Grocery, Inc. in Gautier
- Mallette Brothers Construction Company, Inc. in Gautier
- Sentry - Gauiter
- Bay Tech Associates in Long Beach
- Beach Lumber, LLC in Long Beach
- Chrisman Manufacturing in Long Beach
- Drace Construction Corporation in Long Beach
- High Tech Inc. in Long Beach
- JLB Contractors, LLC in Long Beach
- Triton Systems Of Delaware, LLC in Long Beach
- AIM Construction, Inc. in Moss Point
- Utilities Optimization Group, LLC in Moss Point
- Vice Construction Co., Inc. in Moss Point
- Burnham Drugs, LLC in Moss Point
- Estabrook Automotive, Inc. in Moss Point
- Gulf Breeze Investments, Inc. in Moss Point
- Hydroprocessing Associates LLC in Moss Point
- Mississippi Export Railroad Company in Moss Point
- Romar Offshore Welding Services LLC in Moss Point
- WGG Home Solutions, LLC in Moss Point
- Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home, Inc. in Ocean Springs
- Digestive Health Center, P.A. in Ocean Springs
- Gulf Coast Children’s Clinic, P.A. in Ocean Springs
- Jackson County Anesthesia Associates P.A. in Ocean Springs
- Lane Construction Company Of Mississippi, Inc. in Ocean Springs
- LMS, Inc. in Ocean Springs
- Management Resource Group LLC in Ocean Springs
- Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA in Ocean Springs
- Ocean Springs Lumber Company, LLC in Ocean Springs
- P. F. G. Precision Optics, Inc. in Ocean Springs
- Regional Digestive Specialists, PC in Ocean Springs
- Southern Mississippi Heart Center, PA in Ocean Springs
- Ten D Enterprises Inc. in Ocean Springs
- World Scaffold LLC in Ocean Springs
- B & D Plastics LLC in Vancleave
- Home of Grace Corporation in Vancleave
- Jerry Pittman & Associates Inc. In Vancleave
- Dogan & Wilkinson, PLLC in Pascagoula
- Emergency Room Group Ltd. in Pascagoula
- Estabrook Motor Company, Inc. in Pascagoula
- National Contracting Inc. in Pascagoula
- Pemco-naval Enginerring Work, Inc. in Pascagoula
- Resurrection Catholic School in Pascagoula
- SMS Management, LLC in Pascagoula
- Staff Masters Inc. in Pascagoula
- Wayne Lee’s Grocery And Market, Inc. in Pascagoula
- Compton Engineering Inc. in Pascagoula
- Northrop Electric, Inc. in Pascagoula
- Concerned Care Home Health LLC
- Matthews Brothers Dredging, Inc
- Shaggy’s Biloxi, LLC in Pass Christian
- Shaggy’s Rez Ops, LLC in Pass Christian
- Greenforest Nursery Inc. in Perkinston
- Fucich, LLC in Waveland
- Jem LLC in Waveland
- Azalea Gardens Nursing Center, LLC in Wiggins
- Carpenter Pole & Piling Co. in Wiggins
- D & R Industrial Services LLC in Wiggins
- Desoto Treated Materials Inc. in Wiggins
- Star Chevrolet Chrysler Inc. in Wiggins
- Fletcher Construction Co., Inc. in Pascagoula
- Industrial & Crane Services, Inc. in Pascagoula
- Knights Marine And Industrial Services, Inc. in Pascagoula
$150,000 - $350,000
- Ace Data Storage Inc. in Gulfport
- Ace Moving & Storage Co Inc. in Gulfport
- Andercorp, LLC in Gulfport
- Boyce Holleman, Professional Association in Gulfport
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast Inc. in Gulfport
- Canon Hospice in Gulfport
- Coast Cardiovascular Associates PLLC in Gulfport
- Commercial Millwork Specialist in Gulfport
- Cresco Inc. in Gulfport
- Dunaway Glass LLC in Gulfport
- E-fire Southern, Inc. in Gulfport
- Franke & Salloum, PLLC in Gulfport
- Gulf Coast Companion Care in Gulfport
- Gulf Coast Movers Inc. in Gulfport
- Gulfport Yacht Racing Association
- Half Shell Oyster House, Inc. in Gulfport
- Humane Society of South Mississippi, Inc. in Gulfport
- JKR, Inc. in Gulfport
- Mindful Matters in Gulfport
- New Coast Cardiology, PLLC in Gulfport
- NKS D’iberville, LLC in Gulfport
- NKS Gulfport, LLC in Gulfport
- NKS Pensacola, LLC in Gulfport
- Pav & Broome Watchmakers & Jewelers, Inc. in Gulfport
- R & D Vacuum Service Inc. in Gulfport
- Salute Italian LLC in Gulfport
- Sartin’s Discount Drugs, Inc. in Gulfport
- Sartin’s Vital Care, Inc. in Gulfport
- SMB Radiology PA in Gulfport
- South Mississippi Business Machines of Gulfport Inc.
- Sun Coast Business Supply in Gulfport
- The Anderson Immigration Law Group PLLC in Gulfport
- The Medical Oncology Group, PA in Gulfport
- The Rackhouse LLC in Gulfport
- Unique Collision Center, Inc. in Gulfport
- Pan-Isles, Inc. in Gulfport
- AGJ Systems & Networks, Inc. in Gulfport
- Air Chef Aviation Support, LLC in Gulfport
- Alfonso Realty Inc. in Gulfport
- All-tread Tires, Inc. in Gulfport
- Azteca’s Gulfport, Inc. in Gulfport
- Benefield Eye Care, P.C. in Gulfport
- Big Daddy Pizza, LLC in Gulfport
- Biloxi/Gulfport Doughnut Inc. in Gulfport
- BNB Healthcare LLC in Gulfport
- Channel Chemical Corporation in Gulfport
- Christian Collegiate Academy Inc. in Gulfport
- Corporate Management, Inc. in Gulfport
- CRS Gulfport, LLC in Gulfport
- Dan Hensarling Inc. in Gulfport
- Digital Network Solutions LLC in Gulfport
- Dowdy & Dowdy Partnership in Gulfport
- Eastern College of Health Vocations in Gulfport
- Exit 34a LLC in Gulfport
- Florence Gardens, LLC in Gulfport
- Geiger Heating & Air, Inc.
- Geo Pave, LLD in Gulfport
- Gulf Coast Business Supply Co. Inc. in Gulfport
- Gulf Islands Water Park, LLC
- Heart Hypertnention Cholesterol & Diabetes Care LLC in Gulfport
- Hillcrest Dental Group, PA in Gulfport
- Ironhorse, Inc. in Gulfport
- J W Puckett and Company Inc. in Gulfport
- Kare-In-Home Hospice, LLC in Gulfport
- Land Shaper Inc. in Gulfport
- Louis Smith Construction, Inc. in Gulfport
- Michael a Khani in Gulfport
- Mississippi Orthopaedic Institute PLLC in Gulfport
- Mississippi Select Health Care in Gulfport
- Moran Hauling, Inc. in Gulfport
- Murphy Electric, Inc. in Gulfport
- Newman Lumber Company, Inc. in Gulfport
- North Wind Fabrication, Inc. in Gulfport
- PTE, Inc. in Gulfport in Gulfport
- Rocking C Truck & Trailer, Inc. in Gulfport
- Seal Electrical Inc. in Gulfport
- Superior Insulation of the Gulf Coast, LLC in Gulfport
- Taco Sombrero, Inc. in Gulfport
- The Dermatology Clinic, PLLC in Gulfport
- Branch Electric LLC in Gulfport
- Dawg, Inc. in Gulfport
- Industrial Corrosion Control Inc. in Gulfport
- Rocking C Truck Lines, Inc.
- Bayou Bluff Tennis Club, Inc.
- Specialty Contractors & Associates, Inc.
- Abc Rentals, Inc. in Gulfport
- Allen Automotive-Hyundai Inc. in Gulfport
- Biloxi Beach Resort Rentals, LLC in Gulfport
- Capt. Al’s Steak & Seafood LLC in Gulfport
- Frigo Orthodontics Inc. in Gulfport
- Garlington Haller Ventures, LLC in Gulfport
- Gulfport Capital, LLC in Gulfport
- Lagniappe National Construction LLC in Gulfport
- Mccabe Dental Clinic, PLLC in Gulfport
- Prime Source Nursing Services in Gulfport
- Researchfirst, Inc. in Gulfport
- St. James Catholic Elementary School in Gulfport
- Bay St. Louis Restaurant Group LLC
- Bayou Caddy Trucking, Inc. in Bay St. Louis
- Corr Financial LLC in Bay St. Louis
- Cuz’s Old Town Oyster Bar in Bay St. Louis
- Edward R Willis, Jr Dba None in Bay St. Louis
- Hancock Women’s Center in Bay St. Louis
- Holy Trinity Elementary School in Bay St. Louis
- Integrity Consulting Services in Bay St. Louis
- Kcr Contractors, LLC in Bay St. Louis
- MAC, LLC in Bay St. Louis
- Our Lady Academy in Bay St. Louis
- Sentry Rehab, LLC in Bay St. Louis
- Sport Trail LLC in Bay St. Louis
- The Blind Tiger of MS, LLC in Bay St. Louis
- Giving Tree Senior Care Options, LLC in Diamondhead
- Mississippi Deli Ltd in Diamondhead
- Innovative Imaging & Research Corp in Biloxi
- Biloxi Baseball, LLC
- Biloxi Freezing & Processing Inc.
- Biloxi Internal Medicine Clinic PA
- Biloxi OBGYN Clinic, P.A.
- Biloxi SF, LLC
- C.A. ‘Buddy’ Brice, DDS, P.A. in Biloxi
- Coaste 132, LLC in Biloxi
- CRS Patio Biloxi, LLC
- Crystal Maintenance in Biloxi
- Frank P. Corso, Inc. in Biloxi
- Gollott’s Oil Dock & Ice House, Inc. in Biloxi
- Half Shell Oyster House Hr, LLC in Biloxi
- Hampton Inn & Suites in Biloxi
- Mississippi Coast Supply Company, Inc. in Biloxi
- Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Elementary School in Biloxi
- Quality Poultry & Seafood, Inc. in Biloxi
- RKBM Restaurant Group LLC in Biloxi
- All Staffing Solutions, LLC in Biloxi
- Big Play Entertainment LLC in Biloxi
- Car Washes of America, LLC in Biloxi
- Classy Chassis Full Service Car Wash & Auto Detailing Center, Inc. in Biloxi
- Gregory E. Bertucci MD, PA in Biloxi
- Gulf Coast Outpatient Surgery Center, LLC in Biloxi
- J O Collins Contactor Inc. in Biloxi
- JKG Enterprises, LP in Biloxi
- Luckie’s, Inc. in Biloxi
- Lucy’s Biloxi, LLC in Biloxi
- Our Lady of Fatima Elementary School in Biloxi
- Painstop Spine Clinic in Biloxi
- Pelican Entertainment Group II, LLC in Biloxi
- Schwartz, Orgler & Jordan, PLLC in Biloxi
- Sharkheads, Inc. in Biloxi
- Slap Ya Mommas Inc. in Biloxi
- South Beach I, LLC in Biloxi
- Barrington Development, LLC
- Bishop Insurance Agency LLC in Biloxi
- Catholic Diocese of Biloxi, Inc. in Biloxi
- Coast Cardiovascular Consultants, PLLC in Biloxi
- Court Programs Inc. in Biloxi
- Eagle Services Inc. in Biloxi
- Eye Associates of the South, PLLC in Biloxi
- Future Scholars Learning Center Inc. in Biloxi
- Gulf Coast Oral & Facial Surgery, P.A. in Biloxi
- Gulf Coast Veterinary Emergency Hospital, P.A. in Biloxi
- Gulfport Personnel Services, LLC in Biloxi
- Han Hanh Investment, LLC in Biloxi
- Herron Russell Stanley, LLC in Biloxi
- J&g Janitorial General Services LLC in Biloxi
- Kennedy Engine Company in Biloxi
- Lee Tractor Co. Of Mississippi, Inc. in Biloxi
- North Bay Family Medical Clinic PA in Biloxi
- Physician Services of the Gulf Coast, LLC in Biloxi
- SCI, Inc. in Biloxi
- Seymour Engineering, PLLC in Biloxi
- Shoemake Painting Services, Inc. in Biloxi
- Southeastern Door and Window, Inc. in Biloxi
- Starks Contracting Company Inc. in Biloxi
- Team Adaptive, Inc. in Biloxi
- Global Seafood Technologies Inc. in Biloxi
- American Baitworks Company in D’Iberville
- Beachside Ski Lodge 2 in D’Iberville
- Biloxi Paper Company, Inc. in D’Iberville
- Casino Motors Inc. in D’Iberville
- Gollott & Perez, LLC in D’Iberville
- Grimes Cabinets and Mantels, LLC in D’Iberville
- Gulf Hydraulics and Pneumatics Inc. in D’Iberville
- Mississippi Centers for Autism and Related Developmental Disabilities, Inc. in D’Iberville
- Pro Painting Contractors, Inc. in D’Iberville
- Sorg Printing, LLC in D’Iberville
- Chuck Stevens Automotive of MS Inc. in Gautier
- Coast Fabrication and Maintenance, LLC in Gautier
- Crown Resorts Management, LLC in Gautier
- Handy Lock Management, LLC in Gautier
- Onit Aviation Services Inc. in Gautier
- Orlandos Inc. in Gautier
- Transportation Compliance Services of Mississippi, LLC in Gautier
- USA Insurance Company in Gautier
- Koenig Stainless in Kiln
- Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company in Kiln
- Reef Enterprises, Inc. in Kiln
- All South Electric, Inc. in Long Beach
- Bay Motor Winding, Inc. in Long Beach
- Coast Episcopal Schools, Inc. in Long Beach
- Coastal Dust Control in Long Beach
- Eeg Marine, LLC in Long Beach
- Long Beach Auto Auction Inc. in Long Beach
- Murky Waters LLC in Long Beach
- New Horizons of Caolinas, Inc. in Long Beach
- New Horizons of Mississippi, Inc. in Long Beach
- S&S Cafe, LLC in Long Beach
- Southern Linen Services Inc. in Long Beach
- St. Vincent Depaul Catholic School in Long Beach
- ACCU-FAB & Construction, Inc. in Moss Point
- Arena Fire Protection Inc. in Moss Point
- Fast Flow LLC in Moss Point
- International Welding & Fabrication Inc. in Moss Point
- J L Mccool Contractors Inc. in Moss Point
- Lassitter Homes Inc. in Moss Point
- Check Now Inc. in Moss Point
- Gulf Coast L&p, Inc. in Moss Point
- K & P Investments Inc. in Moss Point
- M&d Construction Company, Inc. in Moss Point
- Precision Products, Inc. in Moss Point
- Talon Maritime, LLC in Moss Point
- Weaver Supply Co, LLC in Moss Point
- Bay Area Ent, PLLC in Ocean Springs
- Bay Pest Control Company Inc. in Ocean Springs
- C Roberds General Contractors, LLC in Ocean Springs
- Cambium Tree Care and Preservation, Inc. in Ocean Springs
- Certus Laboratories LLC in Ocean Springs
- El Saltillo Inc. in Ocean Springs
- Eleven D Enterprises Inc. in Ocean Springs
- First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs
- Fourteen D Enterprises Inc. in Ocean Springs
- G-Tac Services Inc. in Ocean Springs
- GBGC Ocean Springs, LLC in Ocean Springs
- Jalt Enterprises Inc. in Ocean Springs
- JM Limited LLC in Ocean Springs
- Joseph Paul Vice MD, PLLC in Ocean Springs
- K-mar Industries Inc. in Ocean Springs
- Micro-Methods Inc. in Ocean Springs
- Mississippi Coast OB/GYN, P.A. in Ocean Springs
- Mississippi Eye Associates PLLC in Ocean Springs
- Mosaic Ministries Inc. in Ocean Springs
- Ocean Springs Senior Management LLC in Ocean Springs
- Pelican Entertainment Group, LLC in Ocean Springs
- Pilger Title Co. in Ocean Springs
- Premier Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center, PLLC in Ocean Springs
- Rhodes & Company, Inc. in Ocean Springs
- Southeastern Shipping Inc. in Ocean Springs
- St. Alphonsus Elementary School in Ocean Springs
- Sulfur Operations Support in Ocean Springs
- The Center for Eye Care, Ltd., P.A. in Ocean Springs
- The Shed, Inc. in Ocean Springs
- Thomas C Garrott Md P.A. in Ocean Springs
- Trident Construction Group LLC in Ocean Springs
- Utility Services, LLC in Ocean Springs
- 3E Communication, Inc. in Vancleave
- J E Borries Inc. in Vancleave
- Quave Fabrication and Construction Co., Inc. in Vancleave
- Bozo’s Too Inc. in Pascagoula
- Bryan, Nelson, Schroeder, Cast in Pascagoula
- Chancery Clerk Jackson County in Pascagoula
- CRNC, Inc. in Pascagoula
- Crown Dodge Chrysler Inc. in Pascagoula
- Cumbest & Cumbest, P.A. in Pascagoula
- Gulf Sales & Supply Inc. in Pascagoula
- Heidelberg Steinberger, P.A. in Pascagoula
- J.E. Talley Construction, Inc. in Pascagoula
- Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers PA in Pascagoula
- Lafont Inn, LLC
- Lockard & Williams Insurance Services Inc. in Pascagoula
- Petro Chevrolet Cadillac Inc. in Pascagoula
- Pilot III, Inc. in Pascagoula
- SCB Food Group, Inc. in Pascagoula
- South MS Surgeons, PA in Pascagoula
- Turf Masters Lawn Care Inc. in Pascagoula
- Walters Diving and Marine, Inc. in Pascagoula
- Ernest Manning Construction Company in Pascagoula
- All Seasons Lawn Maintenance, Inc. in Pass Christian
- C. C. Lynch and Associates, Inc. in Pass Christian
- Concerned Care Hospice LLC in Pass Christian
- Granny’s Alliance Holdings, Inc. in Pass Christian
- Mississippi Superior Senior Service, LLC in Pass Christian
- Neco’s, LLC in Pass Christian
- Nicaud Restaurant Group in Pass Christian
- Pass Christian Yacht Club Inc
- Shaggy’s Pensacola Beach LLC in Pass Christian
- Shaggy’s, LLC in Pass Christian
- Shaggy’s Gulfport, LLC
- Zimmerman Family Dentistry, PC in Pass Christian
- Infinity Science Center Inc. in Pearlington
- Can’t Be Beat Fence & Construction, LLC in Perkinston
- Acee Pizza LLC in Saucier
- Dirt, Inc. in Saucier
- Duprey Electric Inc. in Saucier
- Gulf Breeze Construction, Inc. in Saucier
- Integrity Plant Services, LLC in Saucier
- Ranchland Tractor & Atv, LLC in Saucier
- Charlie Henderson Ford, Inc. in Waveland
- Hancock Resource Center in Waveland
- Infinity-AP, LLC in Waveland
- CC Rider in Wiggins
- CPP LLC in Wiggins
- Tice Engineering, Inc. in Wiggins
- Bosarge Diving, Inc. in Pascagoula
- Children’s Clinic of Pascagoula, PLLC
- CSWorldwide, LLC in Pascagoula
- Gulf Coast OB/GYN PA in Pascagoula
- Manning Trucking, Inc. in Pascagoula
- Maymar Marine Supply, Inc. in Pascagoula
- Rainbow Spring Water, Inc. in Pascagoula
- Robert E & Grace C Long in Pascagoula
These low-interest loans can be forgiven if businesses meet certain conditions, such as retaining or rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.