Tax collector office in Biloxi closed due to COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi branch of the Harrison County tax collector’s office closed Wednesday due to COVID-19.
An employee at the Biloxi office tested positive, and now everyone in the office must be tested and receive their results before returning to work.
Tax Collector Sharon Nash expects her Biloxi office to remain closed Thursday.
However, residents will still be able to conduct business over the phone, and Nash will have operators available to help process car tag payments.
Crews will deep-clean the two-story courthouse building Wednesday evening.
