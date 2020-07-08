Scattered thunderstorms again today at times

July so far has been pretty wet for our area with more rainy days than dry days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible again today from time to time with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and heat index up to about 106. New rain amounts of one to two inches are expected today with isolated higher totals possible. Starting tomorrow, expect a less wet and possibly hotter pattern as low pressure eventually moves eastward away from the Gulf Coast region. Highs will be in the 90s on Thursday and Friday and we’ll see heat index climbing into the 105 to 110 range which will be pretty intense and possibly dangerous. In the tropics, low pressure over South Carolina may become a depression or storm if it moves offshore over the next few days. There are no tropical threats to South Mississippi and the National Hurricane Center is not tracking any disturbances in the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic for tropical development. However, there is unsettled weather near the Equator between Africa and South America which may need to be watched in the coming days. Hurricane season peaks two months from now in early September.