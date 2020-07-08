Scattered showers and storms possible today

We’ve already seen some showers and storms this morning, and a few more are possible this afternoon. Some may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Temperatures will mainly be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.
We’re looking drier after the sunset, and we’ll stay warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s. A ridge of high pressure building in on Thursday and Friday will keep us drier, but much hotter. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be 100-110. Only isolated showers and storms are possible.
Saturday and Sunday will stay hot and humid with highs in the 90s. The heat index will be well over 100. Isolated storms will be possible.
