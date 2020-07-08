Picayune Police asking for help finding missing man

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Picayune Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man.
According to his family, Willie Ray Q. Jones has not been seen or heard from since about 3 a.m. Monday, July 6.
Police said he was last seen in the Ponderosa area of Picayune. Jones is about 5′7 and weighs about 216 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray and white shorts.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jones should contact the Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411.
