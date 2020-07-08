Ocean Springs leadership not ready to pull trigger on tough COVID-19 mandates

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves spoke Wednesday about additional social distancing orders and possible masking mandates in the very near future. Many Coast cities have already put masking practices in place, but not all are eager to take that step.
According to Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond, hospitalizations on his campuses due to COVID-19 are increasing at an alarming rate. He shared this with the Board of Aldermen, the mayor and other city leadership Tuesday in Ocean Springs.
“I will be honest with you, Ocean Springs is up more than any other city right now. And again, not to be an alarmist, but if elective surgeries get shut down, that’s going to be a real problem for our community and physicians. If we had 12 more people hospitalized, we’d be in a bind because we wouldn’t have enough nurses to cover that need. We gotta pump the breaks and be careful,” Bond said in the regularly scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday.
Even as he spoke about warnings, the city’s leadership sat 17 in a room without masks or any obvious social distancing. Mayor Shea Dobson said this is not the time to jump the gun.
“I’m not trying to minimize the seriousness. Look, this is serious. The flu is serious. You know, there’s a lot of serious things out there, but we don’t need to fear monger and make it out to be something that it’s not. We also need to have personal responsibility. Those who need to isolate, need to isolate. More or less, we just need to keep our economy going,” Dobson said.
During the meeting, Dobson was informed that 90 cases were confirmed through Singing River Health System over the Fourth of July weekend. Officials with the hospital system also reported that death counts have actually gone down. Despite that, Dobson said that personal responsibility is key right now.
“It’s the whole broader picture. I mean, the death count is just one of many factors that you have to look at. You know, that’s where I’m kind of coming from. It’s case by case. Do everything you can to social distance, but I’m not too crazy about doing mandates right now,” Dobson said.
Mike Impey is the alderman for Ward 6. He agrees that people need to continue to take this seriously, but that much of the responsibility lies with oneself.
“If the rate of infections is going to begin to decline, then it all goes back to the basics of cleanliness. Wear a mask when possible, wash your hands frequently, try to avoid touching your face, maintain 6-foot social distancing, avoid large crowds and use hand sanitizer in between handwashing,” Impey said.
Ocean Springs Ward 5 Alderman Robert Blackman said that changes could be on the way for their regular meetings.
“Several of us discussed the possibility of moving future meetings to the Civic Center, which allows for us and the public to spread out more,” Blackman said. “That defiantly is an option. As for as people not distanced and not wearing masks, as of now, there is no mask requirement at City Hall but that will definitely be looked at after hearing Lee speak. We will also do better at spreading ourselves and employees out during meetings,” Blackman said.
WLOX made an attempt to contact the remaining aldermen. They either weren’t available for comment or deferred to the mayor.
