Ocean Springs leadership not ready to pull trigger on tough COVID-19 mandates

“I will be honest with you, Ocean Springs is up more than any other city right now. And again, not to be an alarmist, but if elective surgeries get shut down, that’s going to be a real problem for our community and physicians. If we had 12 more people hospitalized, we’d be in a bind because we wouldn’t have enough nurses to cover that need. We gotta pump the breaks and be careful,” Bond said in the regularly scheduled Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday.