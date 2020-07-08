Military retirees call themselves inmates at Armed Forces Retirement Home

“Our residents chose to live and thrive during retirement at our Armed Forces Retirement Home, including those residents in our independent living units. All of our residents are treated with the respect and honors that our nation owes them for their service and enjoy the comradery of living with fellow veterans and those that know and serve veterans. During this national emergency and global pandemic, we continue to do all that we can to protect the health and safety of all of our residents and staff, and therefore temporarily remain a closed campus, ensuring that we take all precautions to keep the threat of the virus and its consequences from our residents and our staff. We owe it to them and their families to do everything we can, aligned with CDC guidelines, to protect those most vulnerable to serious consequences from this virus.