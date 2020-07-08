Masks now required for anyone going to driver’s license bureaus in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Beginning Monday, July 13, everyone who enters a Mississippi driver’s license bureau will be required to wear a mask.
That announcement came Wednesday morning from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
DPS said the decision was made due to the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases across the state.
People are also asked to follow proper social distancing protocols while waiting to be served, which means spacing out six feet away from others who are in line.
“We have to be diligent in our efforts to limit transmission of the virus,” said DPS Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “We also feel it is imperative to require a facemask be worn by all patrons and personnel inside driver license offices to accomplish that goal.”
Each station location will continue following the daily schedule according to the first letter of customers’ last names.
- Monday: A-E
- Tuesday: F-L
- Wednesday: Firearm Permits, Security Guard Permits, Renewals, & Duplicates
- Thursday: M-S
- Friday: T-Z
In order to limit exposure, customers can take advantage of the online services by visiting www.dps.ms.gov and the Driver Service Bureau link.
