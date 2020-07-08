Masks now required for all in D’Iberville city buildings

By WLOX Staff | July 8, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 8:08 PM

D’IBERVILLE Miss. (WLOX) - As more than 600 new cases of COIVD-19 were reported statewide Wednesday, D’Iberville City Manager Clay Jones announced masks will now be mandated at all city-owned buildings.

The memo sent to city employees Wednesday said that not only must all employees who deal with the public wear a mask, but also employees who work in close proximity with each other must also wear masks.

D’Iberville’s mask mandates to into effect immediately.

