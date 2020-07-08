Harrison Central’s King & Haynes sign to play for Central Baptist College

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Roughly two weeks ago, Harrison Central guards Mikel King and Cameran Haynes found out that they both received offers from Central Baptist College. From there, the decision was a no brainer. The Red Rebel seniors will team up once more at the collegiate level, joining the Mustangs basketball program in Conway, Arkansas.
This past season, King averaged nearly 10 points and five assists per game, while Haynes contributed seven and a half points to help lead Harrison Central to their first state semifinal appearance since 2013.
Both King and Haynes expressed how anxious they were to move away from the coast, but also their bond as best friends.
“Me and him just been through a lot together. Blood brothers, but that’s my friend, we came so far,” King told WLOX. “Chemistry is real high. It’s so easy to play on the court like he already know what I want him to do, so it’s just easy for me to play with him.”
“It kind of made me feel emotional too, you know that’s my brother. He’s expressing his feelings about our bond and so it kind of touched me,” Haynes expressed. “It’s really just going to be the same, what we did at HC carry on to CBC.”
One member of the Haynes family couldn’t be at the ceremony physically, but was there in spirit. Cameran’s grandfather past away at the beginning of the 2019-20 season. A picture of him was displayed and Haynes told WLOX that having it there while he was signing made it feel like he was right next to him.
The Red Rebels finished with an overall record of 26-5 last season.
