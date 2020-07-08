Final work begins on remains found near Highway 90 in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s like an episode from the TV show “Bones,” except there’s no murder or high-tech gadgets.
A team of legalized grave hunters is working to find the missing links of human remains found just outside the Biloxi Cemetery two years ago.
“We originally found the bones in 2018 when the city was installing a water line, and construction stopped immediately,” said Cori Gavin, an environmental department manager with Neel-Schaffer. “The coroner then received the bones in June of 2018. We received the coroner’s report in July of 2019, and we’ve had to go through a lot of red tape and hoops to finally remove the individual.”
The other bones originally found are already off-site. To finish the job, Neel Schaffer’s Haley Streuding, University of Southern Mississippi instructor Marie Danforth and their squad are locked into this job and possibly more.
“After this project, we used ground-penetrating radar throughout the rest of the area and there’s actually potentially six other bodies buried underneath. So when we did the high directional bore for the rest of the waterline, it was agreed that we would go 12 feet under to not disturb any other sites,” Gavin said.
The work started Wednesday and will run until Friday.
"We found some metatarsals, and we're pretty excited about it," Gavin added.
While they’re working to excavate the remains, Highway 90 westbound near the cemetery will be down to one lane from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. By the way, we’re told the bones are from a male caucasian believed to be in his mid-20s to mid-30s.
Once the entire set of remains is complete, another gravesite will be set up for them at the Biloxi Cemetery.
