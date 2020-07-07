Two species of Mississippi turtles to have endangered animal protections by next year

“The Pearl River Map turtle needs all the help it can get, so it’s good that the listing determination will proceed,” said Andrew Whitehurst, Healthy Gulf’s water program director. “Ten miles of its breeding and feeding habitat are now in the project area for the ‘One Lake’ project to dredge and dam the Pearl River’s main channel in Jackson, Mississippi. The Corps of Engineers is evaluating the project’s final Environmental Impact Statement now, so the Fish and Wildlife Service’s work is timely and relevant for these turtles.”