Two Museums reopen after 4 months

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being closed for nearly four months due to the pandemic, the Two Mississippi Museums are reopening to the public Tuesday.
Both the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum are opening again after shutting down in March.
Employees were able to return to work last month to prepare a new prohibition exhibit for the reopening.
All public spaces in the museums have been sanitized.
Masks are required inside the museum. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided.
Staff will also make sure people are social distancing inside the museum.
A new exhibit for the former state flag, retired last week, will not be open for a few weeks.
The museums are set to open at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Groups will be limited to 20 people.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.