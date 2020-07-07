Tulane students hosting large parties face expulsion, suspension

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “You know I’m not happy, but it’s a smart idea,” said Tulane Senior, Henry Eckhouse.
Eckhouse believes he knows the exact social media postings showing students hosting huge parties over the weekend.
“Bunch of instances of people calling each other out on social media so the school had to take action,” he said.
The dean of students responding in part to those postings, saying the students who hosted the parties were “disrespectful, selfish, dangerous... And truly shameful.”
As such, any Tulane student who hosts parties or gatherings with more than 15 people will face suspension or expulsion from the university.
Eckhouse says while it’s disappointing as a student, he understands. ‘I would say 80% of the people I talk to you say yeah that makes sense, I think a lot of people are thinking the same thing as me, it’s like we’d rather not be the case but it makes sense,” he said.
“There’s no school, there’s nothing to do, do you want to get together and party? Sure. Do you feel sick? No. Do you feel sick? No, why not party? I understand the intent but right now is not the time,” said Health Educator Dr. Eric Griggs.
Griggs says parties like these can act as super spreader events, especially when 20 to 30 year old’s are increasingly testing positive for the virus. He says the university’s firm position is the right one.
“Within the realm of their power people know by the consequences of their actions how serious you are and nothing gets students attention more than expulsion,” said Griggs.
“When you’re young you think you’re invincible nothings really going to hurt you but it’s a time to be safe and watch out and think of others,” said Carter Payne. With the start of school quickly approaching, Payne was helping his son move in.
He says knowing now how seriously the school is taking the risks of partying, it made him feel a little more at ease.
“If you ask the kids it’s probably too heavy-handed, but as a parent, you always want to err on the side of caution,” said Payne.
