Suspect in custody after holding girlfriend, kids hostage, says sheriff

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man is in custody after allegedly holding a woman and two children hostage in a Harrison County trailer park Tuesday.
It began early in the afternoon at a mobile home inside Dolan’s Trailer Park, located at 8200 Canal Road just south of Interstate 10.
After about an hour, the suspect peacefully surrendered without incident following negotiations with law enforcement.
The suspect was taken into custody and arrested. His identity has not yet been released.
Sheriff Troy Peterson said the woman and children were being checked out by medical staff.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded, along with a SWAT team and multiple ambulances. Gulfport Police were called in to assist.
A large police presence in the area may cause some traffic delays if you are traveling in that area.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.