Showers decrease tonight. More storms possible on Wednesday.

It was another rainy day! While a few showers are possible this evening, and most of us will dry out after the sunset. Lows will be in the 70s.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon. Some storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Before we see any rain, temperatures will climb up into the upper 80s.
Thanks to a ridge of high pressure building in to the west, we’ll have a lower chance for showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. However, it’s going to be hot! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be over 100.
