Several Coast Stars to play in MAC North/South All-Star Game

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches North/South All-Star basketball game will be played in Clinton Saturday, July 18th. Several coast standouts were selected to participate in the 4A-5A-6A game and will represent the South team.
Harrison Central's Carlous Williams and Long Beach's Anthony Robinson IV for the boys while Gulfport's Amaijah Smith and Harrison Central's Je'Mya Evans will play for the girls. Both Williams and Evans led Harrison Central to Final Four appearances last season. The boys team will also be led by former Long Beach head coach, Brandon Cobb.
The all-star game is made up of some of the best rising seniors in the magnolia state. The girls game is slated to start at 5 p.m. while the boys will tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
