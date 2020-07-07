Pearl River announces new-look 2020 football schedule

Smith will return “home” to lead the Wildcats after a standout career as a high school coach across South Mississippi. A Pearl River Central and PRCC grad, Smith got his coaching start at Picayune in 2004. After coaching at PRC, Smith got his first head coaching opportunity in 2013 when he took over East Central in Hurley. Smith immediately turned the Hornets into a contender, building a 53-34 record over seven seasons that included 13-1 and 12-1 records in 2017 and 2018. ECHS also claimed the 2017 MHSAA Class 4A South State Championship and played for it again in ’18.