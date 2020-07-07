Pearl River announces new-look 2020 football schedule

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) - A new era and a new schedule will highlight Pearl River’s 2020 football season. In addition to being led by new coach and PRCC alum Seth Smith, the Wildcats’ 2020 schedule will also feature a new look due in large part to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.
The MACJC previously announced it is shortening the season to eight games — instead of the typical nine — and pushing the start of the season back to Sept. 10.
Schedules are subject to change. Any further updates will be posted at PRCCAthletics.com and on PRCC’s social media platforms.
2020 SCHEDULE
PRCC’s entire schedule will be played on Thursday with all home games set for 7 p.m. kickoffs.
PRCC’s schedule consists of four home games and for road trips across the state.
The Wildcats will open the 2020 season on Sept. 10 at Dobie Holden Stadium against North Division foe Coahoma. PRCC has not played the Tigers since winning at Coahoma 32-6 to open the 2015 season. PRCC is 19-1 all-time against CCC.
The Wildcats jump into South Division play the next week, hosting Mississippi Gulf Coast on Sept. 17. After visiting Copiah-Lincoln on Sept. 24 for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, PRCC returns to Poplarville on Oct. 1 to face East Central.
Pearl River jumps back into non-division play on Oct. 8 when it travels to Holmes for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. The meeting in Goodman will also mark the first time since ’15 that the Wildcats and Bulldogs have met. The ‘Cats and ‘Dogs split their two games in ’14 and ’15, however PRCC holds a 36-13-2 all-time advantage over Holmes.
The annual Cat Fight will return to Ellisville for a second straight season on Oct. 15, with PRCC visiting Jones College for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Wildcats’ Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 22 against Southwest.
The 2020 regular season will conclude Oct. 29 at Hinds. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
The 2020 playoffs will keep the traditional four-team format, with the top two teams in both the North and South divisions qualifying for the postseason.
NEW ERA
Smith will return “home” to lead the Wildcats after a standout career as a high school coach across South Mississippi. A Pearl River Central and PRCC grad, Smith got his coaching start at Picayune in 2004. After coaching at PRC, Smith got his first head coaching opportunity in 2013 when he took over East Central in Hurley. Smith immediately turned the Hornets into a contender, building a 53-34 record over seven seasons that included 13-1 and 12-1 records in 2017 and 2018. ECHS also claimed the 2017 MHSAA Class 4A South State Championship and played for it again in ’18.