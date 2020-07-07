Mississippi Aquarium nearly complete and ready for marine life

“The water in our systems are starting to cycle and that means it’s getting acclimated so the species can live in the water,” explained Mississippi Aquarium CEO Kurt Allen. “It’s a long process to grow what we call biologicals. You want good biologicals in the water so you can sustain the life you put in it. We should be able to start loading our species very slowly within the next 10 to 12 days. If everything goes according to plan, we should be able to start loading the animals as early as next week.”