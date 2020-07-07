‘Everyone on our campuses will need to wear masks;' Gulfport School District to implement new guidelines

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As fall creeps closer, schools across the Coast are releasing their COVID-conscious plans for the upcoming school year.
The Gulfport School District sent out a statement Tuesday, highlighting safety measures they wish to enforce in the 2020-2021 school year to prevent the spread of the virus.
Anyone who steps foot on any one of the campuses must be wearing a mask, and all students should try to wash their hands as often as possible.
“Knowing that social distancing, masks, and hand-washing are our first line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, everyone on our campuses will need to wear masks,” the district said.
Those rules, along with keeping your child home from school if they have a fever, are among the protocols they plan on implementing.
Due to social distancing guidelines recommended by the state health department and CDC, the school district asked parents to drive their children to school. If that is not possible, students can still ride on a school bus; however, their temperatures will be taken, they must wear a mask, sit two to a bus seat, and remain in the seat until the bus arrives at its destination.
To read the entire statement released by the Gulfport School District, view the Facebook post below or click here.
The district noted if you have questions about the policies mentioned in the statement or about the upcoming school year, reach out to your child’s building administration for more information.
