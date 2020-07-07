Decreasing rain chance. Scattered storms still possible.

Today’s highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with heat index up to 105. The chance for rain will be decreasing today as low pressure pulls eastward away from the Gulf Coast region but a few scattered thunderstorms will still be possible. A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect until this evening. However, models are showing only up to one inch of rain today for the WLOX area with only isolated higher totals possible. Expect a less wet and possibly hotter pattern for the second half of the week.