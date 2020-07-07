City piers still damaged after Tropical Storm Cristobal

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As South Mississippi enters the peak of the summer tourism season, piers in the city of Biloxi are still damaged— one month after Tropical Storm Cristobal swept the coast. The tropical storm brought a 5 to 6-foot storm surge that eroded the coastline and damaged homes, businesses, roads, and public buildings.
City of Biloxi Public Affairs Specialist Cecilia Dobbs-Walton said that the city is in a holding pattern.
“The Lighthouse and Coliseum piers are the only two City of Biloxi piers that are currently open to the public, and access is allowed only to the pavilion portion of those piers. All other piers are closed because of damage received from Tropical Storm Cristobal,” said Dobbs-Walton.
The first step to repairs are complete, Dobbs-Walton said.
“Damage assessments have been completed and that information has been submitted to determine the eligibility of reimbursement from MEMA and FEMA. The City of Biloxi is awaiting the information which will direct the city on how to proceed with the repairs and when bids will go out,” she said.
In addition to the Lighthouse and Coliseum piers, the fishing pier at the Popp’s Ferry Causeway Park was also heavily damaged. That pier is open with the exception of the damaged stretch. As for the city’s boat ramps, Dobbs-Walton said, all are currently open.
“Any damage received to the boat ramps from the tropical storm was minimal and was repaired by the city’s port division,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.