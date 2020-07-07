Chiefs, Mahomes agree to richest deal in sports history

KANSAS CITY, Kans. (WLOX) - Every day for the next ten years for Patrick Mahomes will be a holiday.
The Kansas City Chiefs and their franchise signal-caller have agreed to a massive contract extension: ten years for $450 million that could be worth up to $503 million. The deal not only breaks the bank, but the record books as well as it's the richest deal in sports history, surpassing Mike Trout's $426.5 million with the Los Angeles Angels.
The deal includes $477 million in guarantee mechanisms, $140 million in injury guarantee, and no-trade clause...keeping him in Kansas City through 2031.
The 24-year-old is coming off a MVP season in 2018, throwing for over 5,000 yards and 50 TD’s, and helped the Chiefs capture a Super Bowl title in 2019 as the youngest Super Bowl MVP ever.
