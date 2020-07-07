Boot with human bone still attached found on bank of Mississippi River

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A boot with a human bone still attached has been discovered on the bank of the Mississippi River.
Adams County Coroner James Lee said that he was notified of the boot Monday afternoon by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.
It had been found earlier by Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks officials.
The boot was found in an area known as Anna’s Bottom which is along the bank of the Mississippi River in Adams County.
Officials have received information of a person who went missing in that area after a boating accident a year-and-a-half ago, Coroner Lee added.
Lee said that both the boot and the bones have been sent to the State Crime Lab where an anthropologist can examine them and identify the remains.
