Bill aimed at cutting down on vaping in Miss. schools sits on Governor’s desk

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Senate Bill 2596, aimed to cut down on vaping in schools, is currently awaiting a signature from Governor Tate Reeves.
The Mississippi State House and Senate have signed off on a bill designed to cut down on vaping in schools. The bill, currently waiting for the Governor’s signature, ends the sale of nicotine products to anyone under the age of 21. It also bans high school, junior high or elementary students from having tobacco on school property.
The fine for any minor found with tobacco would be $100 and 15 hours of community service for the first offense.
One Gulfport store owner says he’s already seen a drop in tobacco sales.
“Right now, it’s slow and basically the product is not on time either, and basically, we lost business— at least 20 percent, especially right now because of coronavirus too,” said Sunnser Ang, owner of LY First Food Stop Store in Gulfport.
The change in the law— requiring purchasers to be 21— won’t change what Ang has already been doing. Ang said that he hasn’t sold tobacco products to anyone under 21 since President Trump signed a law changing the legal age nationwide back in December.
