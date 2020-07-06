Wet pattern continues. Scattered thunderstorms possible.

A wet pattern continues. Today expect high temps in the mid to upper 80s with numerous showers and thunderstorms likely across the WLOX area today. Flooding rainfall will be possible but unlikely. Showers and thunderstorms will again be likely for tomorrow with the continued low potential for flooding rainfall. On Wednesday, the chance for rain will be decreasing as low pressure pulls eastward away from the Gulf Coast region but a few scattered thunderstorms will still be possible. Expect a less wet and possibly hotter pattern for the second half of the week and the weekend.