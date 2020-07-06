Vancleave woman charged after allegedly stabbing father multiple times on July 4

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Vancleave woman has been charged with aggravated assault after an argument with her father turned violent on the evening of July 4.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, Hazelon Rich, 58, and her father were headed to Vancleave when the two began arguing. Rich allegedly revealed a knife and began stabbing her father multiple times around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Both Rich and her father were passengers in the vehicle on Old Fort Bayou Road in Vancleave, Ezell noted, and her father is recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Rich’s initial court appearance took place on Monday, and her bond was set at $100,000.
