Rep. Manly Barton of Moss Point tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Several members of the House of Representatives have tested positive for COVID-19, including Speaker of the House Philip Gunn and Rep. Manly Barton of Moss Point.
While Gunn said he wasn’t showing symptoms, Barton did note he was coughing quite a bit.
Among other House members on the Coast, some received negative test results, while others have test results still pending. Additionally, WLOX News is still waiting to hear back from other members. Here is what we do know:
House members who received negative tests:
- Brent Anderson (District 122)
- Jeramey Anderson (District 110)
- Charles Busby (District 111)
- Kevin Felsher (District 117)
- Sonya Williams Barnes (District 119)
- Barnes was tested last week, and results are pending for an additional COVID test.
Waiting for test results:
- Greg Haney (District 118)
- Haney was tested on July 6.
- Sonya Williams Barnes (District 119)
- Barned was tested again on July 6.— to be safe.
- Tim Ladner (District 93)
- Ladner said he was tested two weeks ago in Jackson, and his results came back negative. He is waiting to see if any symptoms arise, and if that is the case, he will get tested that day. “If none show up, I’m waiting until further into the incubation period (12-14 days after I left the capital). Then, I’ll test again. Be happy to let you know the results then. "
Positive test:
- Manly Barton (District 109)
Status unknown:
- Richard Bennett (District 120)
- Carolyn Crawford (District 121)
- Casey Eure (District 116)
- Jeff Guice (District 114)
- Doug McLeod (District 107)
- Randall Patterson (District 115)
- John Read (District 112)
- Hank Zuber III (District 113)
This article will be updated in accordance with the pending results and details provided by state legislatures.
