Most DMR employees remain on furlough, waiting on budget to pass

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Department of Marine Resources remains closed and without funding with no resolution in sight.
DMR Director Gen. Joe Spraggins told WLOX News Now on Monday that all DMR employees are on furlough except for the Marine Patrol and Fisheries Department, which are operating under a federal mandate.
State lawmakers adjourned last week without passing a budget for DMR for the new fiscal year that began July 1. Spraggins and Gov. Tate Reeves said the holdup is over who controls the allocation of GOMESA funds, the governor or the legislature.
Spraggins spent much of last week in the state capitol working to persuade lawmakers to pass the DMR budget. However, bringing the legislature back for a special session to address DMR funding is complicated by COVID-19. House Speaker Philip Gunn and several members of the House have tested positive for coronavirus.
“The governor is trying to work out things,” said Spraggins. “With COVID in the legislature, I don’t know what the response will be.”
Last week, the DMR extended all commercial fishing or charter boat licenses until July 15 since offices remain closed for renewals.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.