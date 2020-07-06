Pascagoula city employees test positive for coronavirus; Masks now required in city buildings

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Multiple City of Pascagoula employees, including some within the police department, have tested positive for coronavirus, say officials.
As a result, the police department closed its doors to the public on Monday to sanitize its facility. However, Police Chief Matt Chapman emphasized that anyone in need of police assistance can still call 911 for emergencies or call 228-762-2211 for non-emergencies.
Municipal court hearings, which are heard in the municipal courtroom inside the police department, have been canceled for July 8. Anyone with a court date on that day will be notified of the rescheduled dates.
A release from City Hall on Monday said face masks will now be required inside all city buildings as a result. If a person is not wearing a face mask, he will not be allowed to enter the building for any reason. Citizens are asked to refrain from coming to city buildings unless absolutely necessary.
Additional testing for City of Pascagoula employees is ongoing.
City Council meetings are streamed online on the City of Pascagoula YouTube channel.
