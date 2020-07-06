Isolated showers tonight. More storms possible on Tuesday.

After a rainy Monday, we’re going to have lower rain chances tonight. We’ll be left only with isolated showers. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon. Heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be possible in a few storms. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Pearl River, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson County until 7 PM Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.
More showers and storms are possible on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. A ridge of high pressure will build in by Thursday and Friday. This will lower our rain chances, but we’ll be much warmer with highs in the low 90s.
