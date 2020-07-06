Gulf disturbance moves inland over Georgia. Development possible.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX Weather Team has been tracking tropical activity on the Gulf Coast and in the Atlantic.
Overall, there are no major threats to the WLOX area. South Mississippi will expect higher rain chances through Tuesday. This will be due to low pressure associated with a nearby tropical disturbance called Invest 98L.
- This tropical disturbance was located in the Gulf of Mexico over the holiday weekend. On Monday evening, 98L moved inland over Georgia and was continuing to move northeastward.
- While 98L is over land, no development is expected through Tuesday. However, some development will be possible if 98L moves back over water on Wednesday or Thursday.
- The heaviest tropical rainfall this week associated with 98L is forecast to remain mainly over coastal North Carolina and South Carolina as well as parts of southeast Georgia, eastern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.
- Tropical Storm Edouard became a post-tropical cyclone on Monday afternoon. It is currently in the Northern Atlantic.
- Edouard is forecast to weaken and fall apart later this week as it continues on a northeastward path.
- Edouard is the fifth named storm of the 2020 season. Edouard sets a new record for being the earliest known fifth named storm (1966 to present), breaking the record formerly held by Emily on July 12, 2005
- Threat to South MS: None
- A westward-moving tropical wave was located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles on Monday.
- It now has a extremely low chance to become a depression or storm according to the National Hurricane Center. It has become very disorganized.
- Monday’s computer models keep this disturbance weak as it moves westward into the Caribbean before showing it falling apart around midweek.
- Threat to South MS: None
Hurricane season officially runs until November 30th. The Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic tend to see the biggest increase in tropical activity next month.
