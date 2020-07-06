Gulf disturbance moves inland over Florida. Development possible.

A tropical disturbance that was in the Gulf has moved over land. It may still become a depression or storm later this week east of the Carolinas.

Wesley's Monday Tropical Update
By Eric Jeansonne and Wesley Williams | July 5, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 9:01 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX Weather Team is tracking tropical activity on the Gulf Coast and in the Atlantic.

Overall, there are no major threats to the WLOX area. South Mississippi will expect higher rain chances through Tuesday. This will be due to low pressure associated with a nearby tropical disturbance called Invest 98L.

INVEST 98L - Will bring higher rain chances to South MS through Tuesday

98L will be over land through Tuesday. After that, if it moves back over water it has a chance to develop.
98L will be over land through Tuesday. After that, if it moves back over water it has a chance to develop. (Source: WLOX)
The heaviest tropical rainfall associated with 98L is expected to be along and to the right of its path across the southeast U.S. coast.
The heaviest tropical rainfall associated with 98L is expected to be along and to the right of its path across the southeast U.S. coast. (Source: WLOX)
  • This tropical disturbance was located in the Gulf of Mexico over the holiday weekend. On Monday morning, 98L moved inland over Florida and was continuing to move northeastward.
  • While 98L is over land, no development is expected through Tuesday. However, some development will be possible if 98L moves back over water on Wednesday or Thursday.
  • The heaviest tropical rainfall this week associated with 98L is forecast to remain mainly over coastal North Carolina and South Carolina as well as parts of southeast Georgia, eastern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle.
Wesley's Monday First Alert Forecast

TROPICAL STORM EDOUARD - Poses no threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Edouard formed late Sunday night in the Atlantic. It will continue moving northeastward, away from the U.S. mainland.
Tropical Storm Edouard formed late Sunday night in the Atlantic. It will continue moving northeastward, away from the U.S. mainland. (Source: WLOX)
  • Tropical Storm Edouard (formerly Tropical Depression Five) was located in the Atlantic Ocean over 700 miles northeast of Bermuda early Monday morning and was moving very quickly northeastward, away from the U.S. mainland.
  • Edouard is forecast to weaken to a depression and fall apart later this week as it continues on a northeastward path.
  • Edouard is the fifth named storm of the 2020 season. Edouard sets a new record for being the earliest known fifth named storm (1966 to present), breaking the record formerly held by Emily on July 12, 2005
  • Threat to South MS: None

TROPICAL WAVE EAST OF THE LESSER ANTILLES

A tropical disturbance east of the Lesser Antilles could develop this week.
A tropical disturbance east of the Lesser Antilles could develop this week. (Source: WLOX)
  • A westward-moving tropical wave was located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles on Monday morning.
  • It has a low chance to become a depression or storm today before conditions become less favorable for development on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
  • Monday’s computer models keep this disturbance weak as it moves westward into the Caribbean before showing it falling apart around midweek
  • Threat to South MS: None

Hurricane season officially runs until November 30th. The Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic tend to see the biggest increase in tropical activity next month.

The peak of hurricane season typically occurs in early September which is just two months away.
The peak of hurricane season typically occurs in early September which is just two months away. (Source: WLOX)

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.