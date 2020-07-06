Confederate monuments in Gulfport called into question during meeting of Harrison Co. Board of Supervisors

“What we seek to do is unify the county in ways that it has never been unified. When that statue went up, we were in the midst of Jim Crow and black people didn’t have the right to vote in the state of Mississippi. Black folks couldn’t couldn’t serve on boards of supervisors or in elected positions in this state. We were suffering tremendously. So, we never had an opportunity to address this issue. We do now, and we are,” Whitfield told WLOX.