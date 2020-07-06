Chemours to close First Chemical Pascagoula plant by end of the year

The First Chemical site in Pascagoula has been a valuable part of Chemours through its manufacturing of aniline, nitrobenzene and NDPA lube antioxidant. As a result of a business review we determined that aniline business is not core to our future strategy and we have made the difficult decision to exit the business and cease production at the site by the end of this year. We value every employee and the customers they serve , and we will support them through this time of transition.