Boy Scouts clean up Fourth of July debris from Pass Christian beach

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - On the day after the Fourth of July, Boy Scout Troop 316 scoured Pass Christian beach to pick up trash left behind by beachgoers.
“We’re just out here to clean up, help the environment,” said scout Jacoby Johnson.
From 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, about 20 Boy Scouts volunteered to clean up the beach near Pass Christian Harbor, finding a lot more than discarded fireworks.
“We found a whole bunch of stuff,” said Johnson. “We found cigarette butts, as usual, and Gatorade bottles.”
“I found like two different pairs of shoes, lots of plastic, wrappers,” said scout Daniel Huck.
The scout volunteers were required to wear a mask for safety during the cleanup. It’s a project they take on about twice a year.
“For them, its business as usual, they’re used to doing service,” said scoutmaster Sean Kady.
Some scouts say they wish people would be more considerate and pick up after themselves to protect the environment.
“Sometimes people don’t care,” said Johnson. “They don’t care about how it affects them, which is not good because their children will most likely be inheriting this mess.”
The troop says keeping the Gulf Coast clean is a community effort. Huck reminds people that they should resist the urge to toss trash on the ground.
“Before you litter or throw something on the ground, try to find a trash can or something. It helps everything,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.