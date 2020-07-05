Stalled front along the Gulf Coast could lead to tropical development this week

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is monitoring an area highlighted by the National Hurricane Center for possible tropical development this week. While this does not look like a big concern for South Mississippi, it is something to monitor.
Where? Any impacts to South MS?
The area is associated with a weak frontal boundary stalled out along the coast from Mississippi to Florida that has been responsible for numerous showers and thunderstorms over the past few days across South Mississippi. Because that pattern will stick around for the first half of the week, daily afternoon thunderstorms will remain possible. Some could be heavy and lead to flash flooding.
What’s causing this?
Sometimes, when fronts stall out like this, it can lead to persistent thunderstorm activity over the water and eventually low pressure that can organize into a tropical system.
Satellite imagery from Sunday evening showed an area off the coast of South Mississippi and Alabama where an area of low pressure in the mid-levels was trying to form. Sometimes, this can be the beginning of a low-pressure center trying to form at the surface.
Where is it going?
Overall, models keep the thunderstorm activity very unorganized as this broad mid-level area of spin moves inland over Alabama, Georgia then off the coast of the Carolinas by mid-week.
