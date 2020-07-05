Rain, COVID-19 affect Coast businesses for Independence Day weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast beaches were busy this Fourth of July weekend, but they weren’t busy enough for Get Wet owner Pat Pigott.
He blames the rain.
“People sitting at home and they predicting a rainout weekend, they’re not going to come to the beach. I think that affected us more than anything. I’m just thankful it didn’t rain, we get to run, but I was definitely thinking it was going to be a little busier than it was,” he said.
He said this weekend he saw a 30% decrease in sales compared to last weekend, but he’s staying optimistic. At least this summer isn’t last summer when harmful algae blooms forced beach closures in South Mississippi.
“We were closed down last summer, so this is definitely better,” he said.
This summer, however, businesses are dealing with COVID-19.
At Margaritaville, general manager Joe Farruggio said fortunately the virus didn’t keep people from visiting and staying at the resort.
“Of course, it’s not as busy as last year, obviously, with some of the restrictions that we had, but it’s been a nice weekend, a lot of families come down and see us,” he said.
He said he believes many people were ready to get out of the house, despite rising COVID-19 cases in parts of the country.
“I think they had that pent up demand and they’ve been inside for so long, they wanted to do something to get out, and Biloxi gives them a lot of options,” Farruggio said.
Some of those options include local restaurants.
At Fill-up with Billups, general manager Michelle Woodberry was pleased with the turnout this weekend.
“It ended up being a little bit more than I expected. I thought that the rain was going to keep some people away yesterday, but we ended up having a good day yesterday,” Woodberry said.
She's keeping her fingers crossed that the momentum continues.
“If it keeps going how it’s going. We’ll end up having a really good season.”
