People return to fitness after months off due to pandemic shut downs

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Fitness centers were given the green light to reopen in Mississippi back in May, but some people felt safer waiting a little while to get back into the swing of things.
“I’m kind of starting over from the beginning again. Like your first time working out, you know, how your muscles and body are sore. Readjusting working out, It’s kind of like that,” said Jerry Hall.
Many people took a break from fitness while facilities were closed. Jina Catalano said there wasn’t much motivation at home like there is in a gym.
“It’s the music. It’s the seeing friendly faces every day. If I see someone that has reached a goal that I’m trying to reach, if they can do it, I can do it. It’s the visual, that’s what really motivates me,” Catalano said.
Most gyms encourage clients to wipe down equipment before and after use, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing. Gym goers feel safe with the precautions set in place.
“Very very careful. They blocked off the different walking machines, treadmills. Don’t go here, you can be here. Very intentional about spreading it out. So I feel safe,” Catalano said.
Some gym-goers have decided whenever they cannot practice social distancing, they will wear a mask. Mask requirements vary depending on the gym.
